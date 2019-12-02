West Seattle, Washington

YOUTH SPORTS: Signup time for West Seattle Little League

December 2, 2019
Another reason to think spring! West Seattle Little League has announced that it’s signup time:

Welcome to the 2020 WSLL Spring Season! Registration is now open!

We are excited to have new families join and existing families return. Little League players can be girls & boys between the ages 4-12. The season runs from May – June & kids get a lot of playing time (best value in sports)!

Check out westseattlelittleleague.com for more information including scholarship opportunities. Get in the game!

