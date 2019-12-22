West Seattle weekend scene: Candle-lighting, days before a milestone birthday

(Photo by Monika Lidman)

One week before a milestone birthday, a special candle – the report is from Judy Pickens:

This season, elders have been lighting one candle on each of the four Sundays of Advent at Fauntleroy Church, United Church of Christ, and today’s candle lighter was the eldest of all. Aided by son Brian, about-to-be-centenarian Bettie Porter Dunbar lit the candle of compassion to open the worship service. She was born on December 29, 1919, in Puyallup and she and her late husband, Horace, joined the church 70 years ago this month, shortly after he finished building their home in Fauntleroy.