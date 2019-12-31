WEST SEATTLE NEW YEAR’S EVE: Updates!

(Space Needle laser-light show, photographed Monday night by Monica Zaborac)

9:23 PM: Now that we’re in the final few hours of 2019, unless there’s big breaking news, we’re just going to open this running thread for updates. So far, the Space Needle fireworks are still ON – the wind (still in advisory mode until 4 am) hasn’t been too bad – and you have one more chance to catch the laser light show, 10 pm-10:10 pm. Meantime, just in from Highland Park:

All are welcome at the Highland Park Improvement Club (1116 SW Holden) Corner Bar party, one of the NYE/NYD events listed in our Holiday Guide. More updates to come!

10:10 PM: From the scanner, flurry of 911 callers thinking they hear shots. No – it’s fireworks.