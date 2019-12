(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:58 AM: Good morning. Just dispatched, police are checking a report of a crash on the eastbound West Seattle Bridge by the 4th Avenue exit.

7:08 AM: SDOT camera shows police arriving at this scene near the gore point past the 4th exit. No injuries reported.

7:11 AM: And that scene has cleared.