TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: The ‘Peanuts house’

After we featured the revived Gai Family holiday display last Sunday, the comment discussion turned to other longtime sentimental favorites, like this one – the yard full of “Peanuts” characters, in the 2100 block of 47th SW. So we went by tonight for a photo. We last featured this display in 2017, when Don Rice sent us a photo and noted that he’s been doing this for more than 40 years.

To see other lights we’ve featured, scroll through this archive. And if you have tips – your own lights or someone else’s, with or without photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!