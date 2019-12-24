FOR TEENS: Learn to cook, earn $100

From Parkways, an invitation for teenagers to apply for the “Just Cooking” program:

Youth ages 13-19 can earn a $100 stipend while learning about food-justice issues and developing foundational cooking skills in this new FREE program.

Just Cooking’s pilot program will start January 2020 and will run 4-week classes until June 2020. Classes are from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays at High Point Community Center, and Saturdays at South Park Community Center.

Participants must be between 13 & 19 years old. Click here to sign up.