Remembering Janet Seeley, 1947-2019

As noted in the WSB Forums, the West Seattle community has lost a longtime member who was also a longtime participant in WSB’s online community. Here’s the remembrance her family is sharing:

She has had so many close calls, it is almost shocking to announce that our friend and neighbor Janet Elizabeth Frantz Seeley (known as JanS in comments and the forum), passed away on November 13, 2019.

Born in Danville, Virginia in 1947 to Dean and Anne Frantz, her family soon moved to Reading, PA where she grew up. As a young woman, she joined the Women’s Army Corps and served from 1973-1975. She left the Corps to start family life in West Seattle in 1976. She was free-spirited and incredibly hip – a fierce feminist who spoke her mind.

Jan became a mother to Jess Pearson (Seeley) in 1980 and from then on out, her daughter was her life. She shared her values of authenticity, respect, and independence.

Jan and Jess maintained a close relationship. Despite health challenges, she was a doting mother and loving grandmother to her grandson Ollie.

While she would have loved to be a full-time mom, relationship changes required her to find a way to support herself and her daughter. She started a massage practice in 1994. Her time working in the Army’s photo lab set her up to be an early adopter of technology. When she started her massage business she set up a website to advertise right away. She maintained her massage business until 2017.

She had a great sense of humor, loved poetry and delighted in beauty. She was a person of quick-wit, keen observations, and directness. Jan’s unique ability to maintain a non-judgmental attitude, show compassion, and relate to others was a gift to her family and friends. Those in power did not receive such grace – she shared strong opinions about injustice and corruption with passion.

Jan held dearly to life despite the many challenges life threw at her. Jan fought and survived serious health problems for the last 25 years – full of spirit and hope. It is with sadness we say goodbye and hope that her strong spirit can rest in peace and comfort.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Carole Jones (Frantz). She is survived by her daughter Jess and grandson Ollie, and nieces and nephews Joshua, Thomas, Robin, and Alana.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, which would have been her 73rd birthday. Further details to follow closer to the day. Please email her daughter Jess at mlle.audreyhorne@gmail.com to be added to the list of invitees.

Poem:

If you hanker for

a zenith of felicity

on the bed of the Divine

begin by dusting off

the wings of wonder

on your local pillow

Lift your ineffable

out of the mundane

Aim for airborne

with the eye of the heart

as your sky pilot

and soar to glory

~ James Broughton ~

(Little Sermons of the Big Joy)