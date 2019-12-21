West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Police search after stabbing in Admiral

December 21, 2019 10:52 pm
(Added: SFD response at Safeway; photo by Christopher Boffoli)

10:52 PM: Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing was reported in the Admiral area. The victim, a 19-year-old reported to have a stab wound in the back, is at Admiral Safeway – so that’s where Seattle Fire is responding to – but the attack – possibly a robbery attempt – was reported near 46th/Stevens. More as we get it.

10:58 PM: No clear description of a suspect. Police are now saying via emergency radio that it appears to have been an assault, not a robbery attempt. They’re still trying to get more information on exactly where it happened; the initial 46th/Stevens report was from one passerby.

11:07 PM: Police are searching with a K-9 in the 45th/46th area. Meantime, the victim has been taken to Harborview Medical Center.

11:16 PM: Christopher Boffoli is at Safeway covering this for WSB and learned that a second male victim is being treated for a “small puncture wound to the back.” He will be transported by private ambulance.

(Added: SPD response in Safeway lot; photo by Christopher Boffoli)

11:31 PM: Christopher talked with SPD at the scene. Both victims are teenagers; neither has life-threatening wounds. Police are still trying to sort out the circumstances and location, but have now cleared the Safeway vicinity, which is where the victims went to call for help..

6 Replies to "UPDATE: Police search after stabbing in Admiral"

  • MJ December 21, 2019 (10:55 pm)
    Wow I just heard sirens blazing and WSB is already reporting the incident, thank you

  • Zac December 21, 2019 (10:56 pm)
    Siren after siren screaming by at Andover and California 

  • ~Hockeywitch~ December 21, 2019 (10:57 pm)
    That explains the several Police cars that just flew down SW Morgan ST… Hope the victim will be okay and the stabber will be caught.

  • DN December 21, 2019 (10:58 pm)
    I knew I could count on the blog! Took my dog for her last walk of the night and heard lots of sirens- then fire and two medics passed us on Alaska. Then heard more. My daughter said let’s hurry home to check the blog. 

  • Ricki Brown December 21, 2019 (10:59 pm)
    OMG…now I know the response of all the police and emergency vehicles going down California. Thanks WSB for always being in the “know”.

  • Jen December 21, 2019 (11:09 pm)
    We heard non-stop sirens for at least ten minutes straight here where we are, not far from the Met Market. Just intermittent sirens now, but definitely an ongoing presence in the neighborhood. I certainly hope the poor boy is okay!

