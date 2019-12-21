UPDATE: Police search after stabbing in Admiral

(Added: SFD response at Safeway; photo by Christopher Boffoli)

10:52 PM: Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing was reported in the Admiral area. The victim, a 19-year-old reported to have a stab wound in the back, is at Admiral Safeway – so that’s where Seattle Fire is responding to – but the attack – possibly a robbery attempt – was reported near 46th/Stevens. More as we get it.

10:58 PM: No clear description of a suspect. Police are now saying via emergency radio that it appears to have been an assault, not a robbery attempt. They’re still trying to get more information on exactly where it happened; the initial 46th/Stevens report was from one passerby.

11:07 PM: Police are searching with a K-9 in the 45th/46th area. Meantime, the victim has been taken to Harborview Medical Center.

11:16 PM: Christopher Boffoli is at Safeway covering this for WSB and learned that a second male victim is being treated for a “small puncture wound to the back.” He will be transported by private ambulance.

(Added: SPD response in Safeway lot; photo by Christopher Boffoli)

11:31 PM: Christopher talked with SPD at the scene. Both victims are teenagers; neither has life-threatening wounds. Police are still trying to sort out the circumstances and location, but have now cleared the Safeway vicinity, which is where the victims went to call for help..