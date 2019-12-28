NEW YEAR’S EVE: A moving way to bid 2019 farewell

We’re continuing to add New Year’s Eve parties to the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, but that’s not the only way to say goodbye to 2019: Again this year, you’re invited to walk a 5K or 10K route with Emerald City Wanderers. Start any time between 4 pm and 7 pm Tuesday from St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW), where you’ll find route info, and where hot soup awaits you on your return. And if you’re up for more, that’s also where to start a New Year’s Day walk between 9 am and noon.