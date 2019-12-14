Morning to night, 20+ possibilities for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Bewick’s Wren, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to Saturday! First –

TRAFFIC REMINDER: The 35th/Alaska intersection is closed for weekend work, but the closure has far-reaching effects – here’s our update from last night.

Now – what’s up, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

PAJAMARAMA: 9 am-noon in The Junction:

Shop in your jammies! This is your chance to shop in your pajamas! Get your cozy flannels on and come to the Junction for Pajamarama! At participating merchants receive a free limited edition diner mug w/ $20 purchase (you must be wearing your PJs). Or simply bring a mug with you. Either way, we’ll fill it with free hot cocoa (w/whipped cream and sprinkles) at the cocoa-filling station run by the Junction volunteers. So grab your friends, and have a fun morning shopping and brunching. Find the cocoa station cozied inside the Junction Windermere across from CAPERS. Your Junction merchants will also be wearing jammies!

(Cocoa’s at 4526 California SW)

SANTA PHOTOS AT CAPERS: At CAPERS, 9 am-noon, DIY photos with $20 suggested donation benefiting West Seattle Food Bank. (4525 California SW)

6318 41ST SW SITE TOUR: Be at this future redevelopment site for an “early community outreach” site tour with the project team, 10 am. (6318 41st SW)

WOMEN’S SAFETY TRAINING: 10 am at the Southwest Precinct, free training session for women. (2300 SW Webster)

NATIVE HOLIDAY GIFT FAIR: Duwamish Longhouse Native Northwest Holiday Gift Fair continues today, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

CHRISTMAS MARKET, 10 am-4 om, handmade gifts/crafts, baked goods, and food at Admiral Congregational Church. (4320 SW Hill)

GIFT IDEA TO BENEFIT VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Visit the Vietnamese Cultural Center today during its regular open-to-the-public hours, noon-3 pm, and buy Brown Bear Car Wash tickets for $7. (2236 SW Orchard)

SANTA IN NORTH DELRIDGE: Find him at Ounces, 1-4 pm: “Bring the kids, dogs, & the whole family down to Ounces for free pics with Santa! And food from Cheesesteak Madness! And beer, of course!” (3809 Delridge Way SW)

SANTA IN WESTWOOD: Selfies with Santa at Westwood Village, 2-4 pm. (2600 SW Barton)

HAPPY HOUR JAZZ: At the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki, with Jennifer Mellish Music and Friends, 4-6:30 pm. No cover. Food and drink specials. All ages. (2808 Alki SW)

LOCUST CIDER HOLIDAY PARTY: At the location on Alki, 5-8 pm. “We will have holiday festivities, new flavors, and fun!” (2820 Alki SW)

LIGHT SHOW: Uehara-Bingen Christmas Lights Show starts tonight on Alki! 5:45 pm start.

We’ve been working hard to put together a fun show, and we would absolutely love to share it with you. The show is ~25 minutes long, and everyone will gather outside the front of our house, so be sure to dress warm! Please note that everyone’s going to have to head out shortly after the show. We’ll need to get the kids to bed!

(1736 Alki SW)

SANTA PHOTOS AT MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS: West Seattle’s brightest Christmas lights are the backdrop for Santa photos at the Menashe Family Lights, 6-10 pm. Bring nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank. (5605 Beach Drive SW)

NATALEE WOODS AUTHOR READING: 6 pm, local author reads from her first memoir, at Paper Boat Booksellers. (6040 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE SANTA PUB CRAWL: 6 pm – here’s the schedule:

Shadowland- 6 pm-7 pm

Beer Junction- 7 pm-8 pm

Corner Pocket- 8 pm-9 pm

The Lodge Sports Grille- 9 pm-10 pm

Poggie Tavern- 10 pm-11 pm

Talarico’s- 11 pm-12 am

Bring a small toy for Toys for Tots!

‘THE MEDICINE’ SCREENING: 6 pm documentary and discussion at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

CASPAR BABYPANTS: 6:30 pm, Grammy nominee Caspar Babypants performs at Easy Street Records. Free. (California SW/SW Alaska)

CHOIR CONCERT: Northwest Firelight Chorale holiday concert at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church,, 7:30 pm – details here. (3050 California SW)

NANCY ERICKSON: Jazz singer performs at 8 pm, Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki. Cover info here. (2808 Alki SW)

THE ESOTERICS: 8 pm concert at Holy Rosary. (42nd/Genesee)

JOE T COOK BLUES BAND: 8 pm CD release show at Poggie Tavern. 21+. (4717 California SW)

BLUEGRASS: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, with DeadGrass & The Legendary Tiny Giants. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)