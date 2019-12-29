Madison Middle School’s athletic-field overhaul plan taking shape

(WSB photo – Madison field seen thrugh south-side fence)

One of the local Seattle Public Schools projects funded by the voter-approved BEX V levy is taking shape. A document recently filed with the city outlines the plan for overhauling the athletic field at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW), replacing the grass with artificial turf, and adding lighting, to expand the field’s usability. Here’s the “project design narrative”:

(If you can’t read it above, here’s a direct link in PDF.) Toplines from the document: The early-stage plan would widen the field by six and a half feet, replacing 64,000 square feet of grass with 66,350 square feet of synthetic turf. It would also add lighting, via six 70-foot-high poles. The district estimated the cost earlier this year at %2.7 million; the new document says the district hopes to do the project in two phases – turf next summer, lighting next fall.