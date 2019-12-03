Looking ahead to high school? Events coming up @ WSHS, CSIHS

Two events of interest coming up for families with future high-school students:

WSHS PROSPECTIVE PARENT NIGHT: This Thursday (December 5th), 6:30-8 pm, West Seattle High School is hosting Prospective Parent Night. From the school newsletter Westside Weekly:

Meet in the theater to learn about course offerings from 6:30-7. Students will lead tours from 7 to 8. Finally, during the 7 to 8 hour, there will be a department fair where you can meet the department heads, review texts and participate in Q&A.

CSIHS PROSPECTIVE STUDENT NIGHT: 6-7 pm Thursday, December 12th, Chief Sealth International High School invites prospective students and their families to visit. Here’s the flyer with details, sent by the school: