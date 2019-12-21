HOLIDAY GIVING: Time to bake cookies to donate!

Feel like baking cookies, but don’t have anyone to bake for, and/or can’t eat them yourself? Or … baking cookies and have the bandwidth for an extra batch you could donate? Now’s the time to bake for The Christmas People, who again are putting out the call for thousands of homemade cookies that they can include with holiday meals to be delivered to people in need. You can drop off cookies 9 am-5 pm Monday or Tuesday, and starting at 9 am on Christmas Day, at Alki Masonic Center (4736 40th SW). They’re also asking for volunteers to help prepare meal trays those days – and if you know someone in need of a no-cost holiday dinner, they’ll offer a full buffet, same location, noon-4 pm on Christmas Day. (Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay)