Good news if you don’t make it to Good Day Donuts (9823 15th SW) by 1 pm for Chief Sealth IHS senior Emily Un‘s “Bringing Warmth” caat/blanket collection – the folks at the shop say they’ll keep a bin throughout the holidays so you can drop off a donation some other day. GDD is open 7 am-2 pm Tuesdays-Fridays, 8 am-2 pm Saturdays, 9 am-1 pm Sundays.