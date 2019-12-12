‘BRINGING WARMTH’: Chief Sealth student collecting coats, blankets Sunday

That’s Chief Sealth International High SchooL senior Emily Un, and Good Day Donuts in White Center is where she’ll be 10 am-1 pm Sunday (December 15th) awaiting your donation of coat(s) and/or blanket(s).
During the month of November when I was busy with college apps, I needed a break from just constantly focusing on school work. Ever since I was a young kid, I always wanted to help them homeless in any type of way.
I thought about the things I could do. My friend told me that he saw a homeless man and felt bad for him because it is freezing in Seattle, especially at night. So, this led me to wanting to do a clothing drive. I am in contact with homeless shelters like YWCA and DESC. All of the clothes/blankets will be going back to them, and maybe a few other shelters, depending on how much gets donated.
She chose White Center as the site for the drive because that’s where she lives, but lots of West Seattleites visit there too, so we’re sharing the word here as well as on our WC site. Good Day Donuts is at 9823 15th SW.
