‘BRINGING WARMTH’: Chief Sealth student collecting coats, blankets Sunday

That’s Chief Sealth International High SchooL senior Emily Un, and Good Day Donuts in White Center is where she’ll be 10 am-1 pm Sunday (December 15th) awaiting your donation of coat(s) and/or blanket(s).

During the month of November when I was busy with college apps, I needed a break from just constantly focusing on school work. Ever since I was a young kid, I always wanted to help them homeless in any type of way.

I thought about the things I could do. My friend told me that he saw a homeless man and felt bad for him because it is freezing in Seattle, especially at night. So, this led me to wanting to do a clothing drive. I am in contact with homeless shelters like YWCA and DESC. All of the clothes/blankets will be going back to them, and maybe a few other shelters, depending on how much gets donated.