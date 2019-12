Wander into C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) today, you will also find one of the many community events for which the coffeehouse is renowned – the holiday-season Artt and Crafts Fair. Look closely as you browse; for example, Dianne‘s creations, above, include a quilt with proceeds going to an animal rescue. Other items you’ll find at tables around C & P’s biggest room include cards and jewelry.

The fair’s on until 2 pm.

C & P is at 5612 California SW.