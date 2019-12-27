FOLLOWUP: Renovated E.C. Hughes Playground now officially open

(WSB photo)

Earlier this month, Seattle Parks told us the renovated E.C. Hughes Playground> (2805 SW Holden) would be open by month’s end – and that’s indeed happened (as noted earlier this week by commenter Leah). Today’s announcement:

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is happy to announce the new play area at E.C. Hughes Playground is open. Small areas around the play area are fenced off and will be seeded in the spring when the temperatures will allow for grass establishment.

The play area renovation project provides nature-themed play structures accessible to children of all abilities, ages 2-5 and 5-12. The play area features slides, climbing structures, new swings, a large netted merry-go-round and climbing balls. Improvements to the site also include new bike racks, relocation of the kiosk, a new accessible drinking fountain, and an accessible transfer platform for the sand pit. Through this project, safety has been improved and play area accessibility has been brought into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Funding for this park project is provided by the Seattle Park District. Approved by Seattle voters in 2014, the Seattle Park District provides more than $47 million a year in long-term funding to Seattle Parks and Recreation for maintenance of parklands and facilities, operation of community centers and recreation programs, and development of new neighborhood parks on previously acquired sites.