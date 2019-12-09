In case you wondered too: E.C. Hughes Playground reopening soon

One of West Seattle’s play-area renovations is almost done – the one at E.C. Hughes (2805 SW Holden). Margaret emailed WSB to ask, “We are excited to see that the park looks very close to opening. Is there a grand opening planned?” As you can see in our view through the construction fence, the project indeed looks just about complete. So we took the question to Seattle Parks. The reply from spokesperson Karen O’Connor: “The project manager is working to get final items completed for this project and open to the public as soon as she can. The fencing will be down and play area open to the public by the end of the year. We will not be having a ribbon-cutting event.” The project was originally planned for construction last year; we first reported two years ago that citywide inspections following the discovery of termite damage at Lincoln Park South Play Area had discovered it at E.C. Hughes too. (As reported here last month, construction of Lincoln Park’s project has slid to next year.)