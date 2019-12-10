BIZNOTE: Cottage Grove Shell closure

Though it’s been closed for some days, something about the Cottage Grove Shell (5445 Delridge Way SW) closure has drawn attention over the past day or so, as several people have asked about it. So we went over for a look. According to both the state liquor-licensing-application list and a social-media post forwarded to us by Mike (thank you!), it’s undergoing an ownership change. No one was there when we visited, so we don’t have any info on an updated reopening timeline, but it’s clearly visible from outside that the mini-mart hasn’t been restocked yet.