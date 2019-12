1:09 PM: From Jen: “Someone just notified me of an open suitcase in front of my house at 35th and Cloverdale. The suitcase is a green roller. Brand is Head. I brought it up to my porch. It looks to be all clothing and I don’t see any ID inside.” That’s in the general area that’s had a spike of burglaries/car prowls lately, so could be stolen/dumped. If you’re missing a packed suitcase like that, contact us and we’ll connect you.

1:37 PM: Photo added.