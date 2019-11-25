What’s up for your pre-holiday West Seattle Monday

(Black-capped Chickadee, photographed by Trileigh Tucker)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

AGING WELL: Talk about it in a facilitated 1 pm group at the Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

PUBLIC HEALTH CAFE: “A community cafe and storytelling event with Duwamish Valley neighbors and UW scientists Joel Kaufman and Edmund Seto” as a chance to learn and talk about air-quality problems in the Duwamish Valley. Spanish, Vietnamese, and Somali interpretation provided. 6 pm at Taqueria Rincon Express in South Park. (8819 14th Avenue S.)

WATERCOLOR CLASS: Taught by Jennifer Carrasco at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 6 pm. Contact the artist for enrollment info. (5612 California SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 7 pm at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

3 TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHTS: Your Monday night options in West Seattle:

*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+

*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages

*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Oregon), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+

