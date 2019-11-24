WEST SEATTLE HISTORY: Peace Lutheran Church’s 75th anniversary

That’s one of the items that were on display as Peace Lutheran Church in Gatewood celebrated its 75th anniversary. 1945 would have been the church’s first full calendar year – from the announcement of today’s celebration, some history:

Peace Lutheran Church was founded just as World War II was ending, choosing a name that expressed its hope for the future. The congregation organized in November 1944, and held its first service as a new congregation the first Sunday in December 1944, in a portable classroom at E.C. Hughes School. Using materials reclaimed from former army barracks, members built a chapel on 39th Ave SW and SW Thistle, dedicating it in 1946, Ten years later, the congregation, in a major expansion of its original building, dedicated a new sanctuary which is in use today.

The church’s Fellowship Hall was full of photos and other memorabilia before today’s service:

Pastor Erik Kindem (below), who has served at Peace Lutheran for almost 15 years, was joined by recently installed regional Bishop Shelley Bryan Wee for festival worship this morning.

The celebration continued after the service with a luncheon. One more note: Churchgoers wanted to point out Donna, the crossing guard, helping people get safely across Thistle (not far from the scene of an early-morning crash):