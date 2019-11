1:49 AM: A “rescue extrication” response is arriving at what Seattle Police/Fire dispatched as a car-on-side crash at 37th/Thistle. (That’s not far from HQ, and we heard it.) Multiple vehicles are reported involved.

2:04 AM: The driver is out and not seriously hurt. Two parked cars were damaged.

Thistle is blocked just east of 39th SW.

2:22 AM: Photos added. Police are investigating this as possible DUI.