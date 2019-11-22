WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary spike continues

Back on Wednesday, we reported on a spike in residential burglaries in West Seattle. After a comment on that story tonight, reporting another break-in, we checked back with the Tweets by Beat log, and note that it’s continuing, with at least six residential break-ins in the past two days, all on the south half of the peninsula:

-8100 block 29th SW

-8800 block 16th SW

-7700 block 28th SW

-7800 block 39th SW (as reported in the aforementioned comment)

-7500 block California SW

-4000 block Othello

After the last story, Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Danner asked that we remind you she offers “free residential safety/security assessments, as well as burglary follow-ups” – she’s at jennifer.danner@seattle.gov – in case you’re not sure your home is as burglary-resistant as it could be.