WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary spike continues

Back on Wednesday, we reported on a spike in residential burglaries in West Seattle. After a comment on that story tonight, reporting another break-in, we checked back with the Tweets by Beat log, and note that it’s continuing, with at least six residential break-ins in the past two days, all on the south half of the peninsula:
-8100 block 29th SW
-8800 block 16th SW
-7700 block 28th SW
-7800 block 39th SW (as reported in the aforementioned comment)
-7500 block California SW
-4000 block Othello
After the last story, Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Danner asked that we remind you she offers “free residential safety/security assessments, as well as burglary follow-ups” – she’s at jennifer.danner@seattle.gov – in case you’re not sure your home is as burglary-resistant as it could be.
| 0 COMMENTS