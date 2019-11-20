WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary spike

Logged police calls indicate a burglary spike in West Seattle. So does what Erin was told after her home was broken into:

Our home in Gatewood (39th and Southern Street) was burglarized in the middle of the day (Tuesday). The burglars entered through an unlocked kitchen window and took jewelry, computers, a wallet, and rifled through our entire house. The police officers who responded said the area has seen increased burglaries in the past couple days.

We checked Tweets by Beat and found these West Seattle residential burglaries logged so far this week:

-3700 block of SW Tillman

-2200 block of SW Myrtle

-5600 block of 38h SW

-5400 block of 37th SW

-10100 block of 31st SW

-3800 block of 45th SW

Report details aren’t routinely posted so that’s why we appreciate reader reports so we can share information – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you.