(WSB file photo)

Reminder that if you or someone you know eeeds help getting a Thanksgiving feast on the table, tomorrow is the day that Eastridge Church gives hundreds of turkeys and bags of groceries to anyone show shows up. It starts at 9 am Saturday outside the church, which has a West Seattle location at 39th/Oregon in The Junction. Coats are available too. This all will last as long as supplies do, usually at least a couple hours.