VIDEO: Christmas Ship’s second 2019 night in West Seattle, with a bright backdrop

November 30, 2019 11:24 pm
Spectators lined the shore by Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor) tonight as the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship returned to West Seattle for a second night, with the downtown skyline providing a bright backdrop. Tonight The Dickens Carolers were on board – here are two of their songs:

Full schedule for the season includes stops around Lakes Washington and Union as well as Puget Sound; see it here. There’s one more West Seattle visit, too – next Saturday, 3:05 pm at Don Armeni Boat Ramp, after a 2 pm stop at Duwamish Waterway Park in South Park.

