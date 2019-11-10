West Seattle, Washington

10 Sunday

TUESDAY: Church redevelopment, more @ Admiral Neighborhood Association

November 10, 2019 12:59 pm
(Massing renderings by GGLO)

Missed the recent “town hall” discussion of Admiral Congregational Church‘s potential early-stage redevelopment concepts (WSB coverage here)? Your next chance is Tuesday, during the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s next meeting. ANA’s agenda highlights:

1. Update from the Seattle Police Department’s Southwest Precinct;

2. Admiral UCC’s Redevelopment Update; and

3. Officer elections and bylaw amendments

All welcome. The meeting is at the church, 4320 SW Hill, 6:30 pm Tuesday (November 12th).

