TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge

12:27 PM: The response to that crash on the westbound West Seattle Bridge near 1st Avenue S. has just been upgraded to “rescue extrication” and that half of the bridge is being closed at the scene.

12:31 PM: Firefighters have extricated one person from the wrecked vehicle and SFD says she is in “stable condition.”

12:35 PM: As this SDOT camera view looking westward shows, one eastbound lane is blocked too:

12:45 PM: One westbound lane is now open.

1 PM: SDOT cameras now show only the inside westbound lane is blocked; other lanes have reopened.