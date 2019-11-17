TRAFFIC ALERT: Another West Seattle Bridge crash

7:10 PM: Another crash toward the west end of the eastbound West Seattle Bridge. This one has just been dispatched as a rollover, “on its top,” so SFD is sending a “rescue extrication” response. If you have to use the bridge, avoid that end for a while.

7:14 PM: Police are closing the eastbound Fauntleroy entrance to the bridge because of the crash. No injuries reported so far.

7:39 PM: The incident log shows all SFD units have now closed out their part of the call. SDOT’s live camera at 35th/Fauntleroy shows the eastbound bridge entrance is still closed.

7:52 PM: Now reopened.