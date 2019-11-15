Now through nighttime, what’s up for your West Seattle Friday

(California Sea Lion, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Friday highlights!

HOLIDAY BAZAAR AND BAKE SALE: Happening until 4 pm today, and again 9 am-4 pm tomorrow, at Providence Mount St. Vincent. (4831 35th SW)

CARMILIA’S 17TH ANNIVERSARY: As previewed here earlier this week, Carmilia’s Boutique in The Junction is celebrating 17 years in business! Open 11 am-6 pm today and … there’s cake. Also “new deliveries and specials all day.” (4528 California SW)

PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT: West Seattle High School‘s junior ASB is presenting a “Parents Night Out babysitting service” 5:30-10 pm, “for kids ages 3 (potty trained) to 11. Cost is $35 dollars per child or $30 with two or more cans of food that will be donated to the West Seattle Food Bank, if you sign up 2 or more kids it the price becomes $25 dollars per child. This includes pizza, snacks, crafts, games, and a movie! Many of the sitters are CPR trained.” Email wshsco2021@gmail.com ASAP to see if there’s still room. (3000 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC AND FOOD DRIVE: 6-9 pm at West Seattle Grounds, acoustic set by Laura Bermes – get a drimk discount if you bring a donation for the West Seattle Food Bank. (2141 California SW)

SKI MOVIE: “Return to Send’er.” Presented at 7 pm by Mountain to Sound Outfitters, at American Legion Post 160. Doors open at 6:30: “Come early for the cash bar and gear raffle.” Tickets at the door. (3618 SW Alaska)

SIGGIE THE VINTAGE MAN: Solo acoustic Americana, 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor).

No cover; all ages. (5612 California SW)

‘A FEW GODD MEN,’ CLOSING NIGHT: 7:30 pm, last chance to see “A Few Good Men” at West Seattle High School.

Ticket info here – veterans get in free. (3000 California SW)

THE SLAGS: 9 pm at Poggie Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4717 California SW)

