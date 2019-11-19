HOLIDAY GUIDE: Thanksgiving hours/events? Let us know!

The holiday season is here, with Thanksgiving now just nine days away. Now that the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide is launched, we’re welcoming listings for any and all seasonal events – but especially that imminent holiday. If your restaurant/coffee shop is open any part of the holiday, please let us know – we’re building that list. Any other seasonal events, from now through New Year’s? Please send the info as soon as you can! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you.