Headed for a pole near you? City invites comments on ‘Small Wireless Facilities’ design

(seattle.gov photo – current installation similar to part of what the city’s proposing)

Wireless phone/internet service doesn’t just come via those big towers – it’s also provided by boxes on city utility/streetlight poles. The city’s expecting a lot more of them, so it’s come up with proposed design standards and is asking for your comments. The “small wireless facilities” might be canisters, or panel antennas, and the proposed standards – which you can review here – are very specific about the allowable size and height. The proposed standard also specify where these should not be installed. See images of the suggested designs here; you can comment through November 27th here.