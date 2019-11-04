GREEN SEATTLE DAY: Love for Lincoln Park, and beyond

Green Seattle Day 2019 – this past Saturday – was a shining success! So reports Lisa McGinty from Friends of Lincoln Park; she also shared the photos:

Just wanted to share our successful Green Seattle Day event, on November 2, 2019 and say THANK YOU to our awesome community.

Friends of Lincoln Park participated in a city-wide effort (Green Seattle Day) to plant native trees and plants in 17 Seattle Parklands. Lincoln Park had 40 volunteers and gave 400 trees and plants their forever home, in the north end of the park. City-wide, Green Seattle Partnership reported 1200 volunteers and nearly 9,000 trees and plants!

We had an absolutely perfect fall day for planting and a wonderful community to share the event with, including West Seattle’s Girl Scout Troop #45305, who were GREAT and planted a bunch of trees!

All that effort will help create healthy urban forests and healthy urban forests create healthy environments for the city and all that live in it.

Friends of Lincoln Park has frequent urban-restoration events – watch their website for word of the next one.