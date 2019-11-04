FOLLOWUP: SDOT completes interim ‘Fauntleroy Boulevard’ changes

(SDOT photo, island and ‘bike box’ at Fauntleroy/Alaska)

3+ months ago, SDOT announced it was finally about to start work on the “near-term improvements” promised while the Fauntleroy Boulevard project remains on hold, awaiting Sound Transit‘s light-rail routing decision. Today, SDOT says the work’s done.

(SDOT photo, painted curb bulb at 37th/Fauntleroy)

Project spokesperson Adonis Ducksworth said via email, “As you know, this year we’ve been working on designing and implementing minor improvements along Fauntleroy Way SW. While the full Fauntleroy Boulevard Project continues to hold pending Sound Transit’s alignment for light rail to West Seattle, we worked with key stakeholders to design near-term improvements that will improve safety and mobility on the corridor. I’m happy to say that these improvements have now been built! These changes included including painting new curb bulbs, creating a new bike crossing at SW Alaska St, installing a new traffic island, improving the crosswalk at SW Oregon St, and more.” The full list is shown here (PDF). The aforementioned stakeholder discussion was back in July 2018, half a year after the full project was put on hold.