FOLLOWUP: SDOT says it’s finally ready to make ‘near-term’ changes while Fauntleroy Boulevard project remains on hold

Exactly one year ago, we covered a community meeting addressing the subject of whether “near-term improvements” would be made in the Fauntleroy Boulevard project zone while the full-scale project remains on hold awaiting light-rail routing decisions. (That decision was made a year and a half ago.) Now, the decision is final – some work will be done, and soon. The flyer above (also here in PDF) shows the plan. Here’s the announcement from SDOT:

This summer we will be making some minor improvements along Fauntleroy Way SW. While the full Fauntleroy Boulevard Project continues to hold pending Sound Transit’s alignment for light rail to West Seattle, we have worked with key stakeholders to design near-term improvements that will improve safety and mobility. For a list of improvements, please see the (above) flyer and visit the project website.

This work will not conflict, nor add to the impact of the 35th/Avalon project. Most of our improvements involve no more than one day of work at each location, and will take place during off-peak hours. We’ve also coordinated this work with the 35th/Avalon project so we don’t work when they have major impacts scheduled.

Tomorrow (Friday), we’ll begin notifying businesses and properties in the area about the expected timeline for construction and what they should expect.