FOLLOWUP: Roxhill Park’s big bog turnout

(Photo courtesy Roxhill Park Champions: The park’s longtime steward Scott Blackstock supervising Saturday’s work party)

Fall is an ideal time to plant, and that’s why it was so important for volunteers to step up and dig in at Roxhill Park this past Saturday. As noted here, at least 20 volunteers were needed; Roxhill Park Champions got 26! Supervised by longtime steward Scott Blackstock, they got 300 plants in the ground in Peat Cell 3 of the park’s bog, site of an underground fire two years ago. Read more about their success here – and see how to be part of ongoing efforts to care for this unique place.