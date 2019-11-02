2 years after Roxhill Park peat fire, you can be part of the recovery

(WSB photo, October 2017)

One week from today, you can help Roxhill Park continue healing from the underground peat fire two years ago. Here’s how:

20 Volunteers needed for Roxhill Park: Replanting Fire-Damaged Peat Cell 3

Saturday, November 16th starting at 10 am, rain or shine

Two years after the underground peat fire in Roxhill Park, the community has successfully organized, with the Green Seattle Partnership, the delivery of 300 native grasses, ferns and perennial plants to restore the damaged area.

RoxhillPark.org is seeking at least 20 volunteers to assist with planting on Saturday, November 16th. Bring gardening gloves and wear warm outdoor clothing. Shovels, warm drinks and snacks will be provided.

(Roxhill Park Champions photo: Prepping Peat Cell 3 for next Saturday’s planting)

We’ll meet near the restroom and parking lot along 29th Ave SW, across the street from 9227 29th Ave SW. If you arrive a little later, the planting site can easily be found looking directly east from the playground and parking lot.

Register here for more details about the location. If you need additional information, contact: RoxhillParkCommons@gmail.com