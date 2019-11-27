Ever wish someone would listen to you? District 1 Community Network is on it!

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

It’s a big peninsula. So who’s looking at the big picture?

That’s one thing the all-volunteer District 1 Community Network thinks it can help with.

But most important, D1CN still wants to know where you think its energies would be best applied.

So its nine-question survey will stay open until year’s end. (Answer it by going here!) That’s one thing decided when D1CN met Tuesday night at South Park Neighborhood Center, a last-minute substitute for the regular Duwamish Longhouse due to a scheduling mixup.

So far, more than 100 have responded. The nine questions are meant to help the group shape its work in supporting the community – perhaps educating people about interacting with the city, keeping a focus on accountability between the city and its commitments to the district (grants, projects, etc.), amplifying the work of nonprofits and other organizations. After more responses come in, they’ll discuss both the next round of findings as well as community concerns that have percolated in the meantime.

Other topics at the meeting focused on operational matters, as well as city issues that are bubbling up:

MEETING TIME/DATE/LOCATION: D1CN plans to change to the first Wednesday of the month – though not in January, as that’s New Year’s Day, so they’ll meet January 8th. They’ll look at rotating locations, too. Larry Wymer suggested that if the location moves around, it would be good to promote so that neighbors in the respective neighborhoods are invited to attend.

FACILITATORS: The group will continue rotating facilitators for its meetings. South Park Neighborhood Association‘s Aley Thompson facilitated this meeting; Admiral Neighborhood Association president David Hancock will be accountable for the January meeting.

WEBSITE: The group needs an online presence – that was agreed. What form it would take was the subject of some debate. They’re going to work toward at least having a bare-bones presence, then augment that with social media.

INDUSTRIAL LANDS: Hancock brought up the mayor’s plan to convene a new group focused on the city’s industrial/maritime areas. “This is one of the key things this group can do” – identify something like that as an issue to watch – noted Cindi Barker from the Emergency Communication Hubs. Hancock suggested that “stakeholder group” likely would need some local representation – perhaps the Duwamish Tribe?

HOUSING: Cindi Barker advised keeping a watch on what the mayor’s “affordable middle housing” initiative is doing, before it gets to the point where big changes are proposed. (Here are that group’s draft recommendations.)

FUTURE PROJECTS: Cindi Barker mentioned the hubs are seeking a grant for Urban Survival Skills Training for youth and are looking for broader cmmunity support. She also mentioned the quest for an affordable, accessible neighborhood-based meeting space, with translation availability, in the district. Perhaps the Community Involvement Commission could help, it was suggested.

HAPPENINGS: Events coming up, mentioned by participants:

Art Under $100 on Saturday

Duwamish Longhouse Native Holiday Gift Fair on Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Sound Transit Delridge Community Forum on December 7th

Kiwanis Club of West Seattle pancake breakfast on December 7th

ArtsWest’s new musical “Head Over Heels” – now playing

Watch for confirmation of the next D1CN meeting – all are welcome. And/or help by answering the survey!