CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Beach Drive burglary suspects

(WSB photo, Sunday night)

Busy weekend in West Seattle Crime Watch coverage. We followed up today on a Sunday night case in which two suspects were arrested, the burglary at an under-construction home in the 5600 block of Beach Drive. The 36-year-old male suspect tracked down by a K-9 team remains in jail, bail set at $2,000. The jail register shows it’s his fifth booking this year; the others were related to warrants. The 53-year-old female suspect does not have recent bookings but does have a decade-plus record of arrests. Both are facing burglary charges; she also is facing a possible drug charge, as police found a baggie of suspected meth in her purse. The police report reveals that a major factor in their inability to make a getaway was that their pickup truck was stuck in the “wet, deep, slippery mud” at the construction site. One other note: The report also explains why SFD was called to the scene – the male suspect claimed he had “overdosed,” but he was eventually cleared for jail booking. The report indicates the burglary was interrupted before anything was removed from the construction site.