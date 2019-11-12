CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Beach Drive burglary suspects

Busy weekend in West Seattle Crime Watch coverage. We followed up today on a Sunday night case in which two suspects were arrested, the burglary at an under-construction home in the 5600 block of Beach Drive. The 36-year-old male suspect tracked down by a K-9 team remains in jail, bail set at $2,000. The jail register shows it’s his fifth booking this year; the others were related to warrants. The 53-year-old female suspect does not have recent bookings but does have a decade-plus record of arrests. Both are facing burglary charges; she also is facing a possible drug charge, as police found a baggie of suspected meth in her purse. The police report reveals that a major factor in their inability to make a getaway was that their pickup truck was stuck in the “wet, deep, slippery mud” at the construction site. One other note: The report also explains why SFD was called to the scene – the male suspect claimed he had “overdosed,” but he was eventually cleared for jail booking. The report indicates the burglary was interrupted before anything was removed from the construction site.
West Seattle, Washington
12 Tuesday
| 1 COMMENT