WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search on Beach Drive

5:35 PM: Here’s why police, with K9, are searching along Beach Drive just south of Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook: They have one person in custody but are still looking for another after a reported burglary. We don’t know exactly where that happened but police were centered around Beach Dr/Angeline.

5:50 PM: A second person is now reported in custody near the burglary location, 5600 block of Beach Drive. We were nearby when we got word so we’re confirming firsthand.

5:59 PM: At the scene we have also learned the break-in was at an under-construction house on the east slope. A vehicle apparently associated with the incident will be impounded.