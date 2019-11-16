BIZNOTE: New addition to Alki – Cycle Therapy

Just two weeks after Coastal Boutique moved to 3270 California SW, its former home at 2532 Alki Avenue SW has a new occupant: Cycle Therapy. Above, that’s proprietor Ric Hutchens. It’s an expansion of his “bicycles for all abilities” shop in Kent, with bikes and accessories. He tells WSB he heard about the shop space because he has the same landlord in Kent and when he saw it, he fell in love with it. He was planning to “soft open” today, with an official “grand opening” soon.