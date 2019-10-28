BIZNOTE: Coastal Boutique moving to bigger new location ‘up the hill’

Another West Seattle business is moving. Received from Anne Marie @ Coastal Surf Boutique:

We have something exciting to announce. It’s been the best 16 summers on Alki and the fun isn’t stopping here.

Coastal is moving! We can’t wait to show off our new space just up the hill.

With this move, we will be able to embrace the West Seattle community even more. Our dream to host more events and offer all seasons is coming alive. We’re still your beach shop and will always have your vacation and summer needs.

Our last day on Alki will be Halloween; stop by for a treat for the kiddos and adults. We will pack up and announce doors opening on our Instagram (@coastalsurfboutique) so keep and eye out :) Planning ahead, you can shop small with us soon and come have a drink to celebrate the holidays on November 30th.