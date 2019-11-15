AVALON/35TH PROJECT: What’s done and what’s not

From SDOT, an update on where the Avalon/35th project stands:

We have finished placing temporary striping on SW Avalon Way! We are currently installing new signs along the corridor to help guide people driving and biking. As you adjust to the new channelization, please drive carefully and allow everyone a little extra space.

This new design accommodates transit needs, north and southbound bike lanes, and adjusts parking on both sides of SW Avalon Way. For more information on the final design, see our final design plans and graphics on our website.

We wanted to highlight a few of the significant changes to SW Avalon Way, to help people driving, walking, and biking understand the new road design.

· Parking removal near curb ramps: We have restricted parking near curb ramps and intersections to increase visibility and safety for people walking and driving

· Parking after 10 AM in bus only lanes: People driving northbound on SW Avalon Way can park in the bus only lane between St Orleans St and SW Bradford St after 10 AM on Monda through Friday. Please do not park in front of curb ramps.

· Left turns onto SW Yancy St: People driving southbound on SW Avalon Way cannot turn left onto SW Yancy St and instead should travel south and turn left at SW Genesee St. This change is to ease traffic flow and create space on the road for protected bike lanes.

· Left turns onto SW Genesee St: People driving northbound on SW Avalon Way cannot turn left onto SW Genesee St and instead should travel north and turn left onto SW Andover St. This change is also to ease traffic flow and create space on the road for protected bike lanes.

· Left turns off SW Manning St: People driving are no longer able to turn left at SW Manning St and onto SW Avalon Way as it is not a safe turn for people driving with the new channelization. This change is also meant to ease traffic flow near the SW Spokane St, West Seattle Bridge onramps, and Harbor Ave SW intersection.

(Note: Crews will not be working Friday, November 29.)

Work near 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way Intersection:

We are rebuilding the northern 2 lanes on SW Avalon Way east and west of the 35th Ave SW intersection. This intersection will continue to change as work continues. Please drive slowly as our traffic control will shift frequently.

Please expect:

· No left turns for people traveling northbound on SW Avalon way at the 35th Ave SW intersection. People driving can turn right onto 35th Ave SW or continue straight on SW Avalon Way.

· Traffic delays at the 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way intersection due to temporary lane reductions

· One lane of travel in each direction on SW Avalon Way

· Right turns in and out of driveways at this time

Work is continuing in Zones C, D and E.