8 for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Ruby-crowned Kinglet, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, see what’s fresh, in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE MEETING: The city-sanctioned encampment’s Community Advisory Committee meets 2 pm at the Arrowhead Gardens community room, all welcome. (9200 2nd SW)

CELEBRATING SEAL SITTERS’ FOUNDERS: 2-5 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy, a celebration of and conversation with Seal Sitters founders Brenda Peterson and Robin Lindsey. (9131 California SW)

HANNAH LIZ: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

LADIES MUSICAL CLUB: Free classical-music concert at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 3 pm. (2306 42nd SW)

TINKERGARTEN LANTERN WALK: 4:30 pm at Lincoln Park, free, all ages, but pre-register. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

AT THE PACIFIC ROOM: Willow Goodine performs, 6-9 pm. No cover. (2808 Alki SW)

MOE WEISNER QUARTET: Jazz night at Parliament Tavern, 7 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)