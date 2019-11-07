7 Metro bus stops in West Seattle proposed for removal

Thanks to a reader tip about that sign at the northbound Metro bus stop on California/Dakota, we’ve learned that it’s one of seven stops proposed for removal – not “moving” as the sign suggests. Metro says it’s part of a plan to “rebalance” Route 50. First, here are the stops that are part of the proposal:

Metro spokesperson Torie Rynning also provided context in responding to our inquiry:

Many of the bus stops along Route 50 under consideration for removal were placed before Metro became an organization in 1973. Over time, changes in land use, bus service, and pedestrian infrastructure prompt a re-evaluation of bus stop placement and subsequent rebalancing effort. Meanwhile, higher ridership at the bus stops along California Ave SW increases the amount of time it takes passengers to board and leave the bus. This delay increases throughout a trip the more frequently a bus stops. Bus-stop rebalancing presents a cost-effective way to optimize recent service investments. All stops proposed for closure are within a few minutes’ walk to another nearby stop. The proposed changes allow for the same coverage of transit services by maintaining stop spacing of approximately one-quarter mile. Consolidating bus stops helps keep buses moving and on-time for Routes 50, 55, and 128 that share stops along California Ave SW between SW Admiral Way and SW Alaska St. All that said, the changes currently posted at bus stops are proposals, subject to change based on input from transit riders, and your readers are encouraged to let us know what they think.

As noted on the sign, you can comment to Metro’s Shelby Cramer – text or voice 206-263-1109, email scramer@kingcounty.gov.