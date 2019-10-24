YOU CAN HELP: Cider fundraiser Friday afternoon

The photo and announcement are from Taproot School:

To raise money and support Immigrant Families Together, students and parents from the Taproot School will be in costumes, selling Hot Cider (by donation) to ferry travelers and park goers from 4-5:30 pm tomorrow, Friday October 25th, in front of the southern Lincoln Park parking lot, with mobile sellers to catch those in line. All proceeds will go to Immigrant Families Together and all supplies have been donated or created by the students and families.

Earlier this year (Aug 9th), the Taproot school sold lemonade for the cause, raising $1,000 from generous West Seattle/Vashon/Southworth travelers. We are hoping the warm fall cider and excited kids in Halloween costumes will raise spirits and funds once again and encourage people to turn out to support the school’s efforts.

Immigrant Families Together is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organization working to keep families together by providing bond money for parents, legal services, safe housing, clothing, food, cellphones among other vital services to help families have the best possible chance at receiving asylum. For more information about how to help immigrant families stay together or to donate directly, please go (here).