WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Robbery; purse theft; Alki arrest …

Three more cases in West Seattle Crime Watch:

EARLY-MORNING ROBBERY: We asked police about a robbery call early this morning in the 8100 block of 24th SW. The report says the victim walked outside his house around 3:40 am and was approached by someone who “demanded money and struck the victim in the head.” The robber took “an unknown amount of money from the victim, kicked him, and ran away.” Police searched, with a K9 team, but didn’t find the robber; the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PURSE THEFT: Tara reports that around noon today, her purse was taken from an outdoor workout room in the 3300 block of 59th SW. It’s described as a “small black leather long shoulder-strap purse” containing “a pink leather wallet with driver’s license, bank cards,” and cash.

ALKI ARREST: Another case from Alki – we found this one after noticing a familiar name on the jail register. 25-year-old Nickolas Osborne is the man arrested by police back in July for an Alki stabbing death a year earlier, but not charged (as explained here). He has been in jail for two weeks, charged with criminal trespassing, because of an incident in which he showed up outside an Alki residence and insisted he had to be allowed inside to get his things. But he had never lived or even visited there. The resident told police this wasn’t the first time he showed up at the house; she and her boyfriend tried to get him to leave but he wouldn’t. Police were finally called. He continued refusing to leave; they arrested him. His bail is set at $3,000 and he’s been through a mental-health assessment, with a competency hearing scheduled tomorrow. As noted in our summer coverage of the stabbing case, Osborne’s record includes a case from March of last year, in which he set an SPD car on fire while Southwest Precinct officers were taking him to jail for allegedly harassing Lincoln Park/Lowman Beach visitors.