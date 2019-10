(October 15th WSB photo)

We reported two weeks ago on the Chief Sealth International High School slowpitch-softball team winning the Metro League championship. Tomorrow (Friday, November 1st) they open play in the state 2A/3A tournament in Yakima. They’ll play Washougal at noon, with a second game at 4 pm depending on the results of that one. The two-day tournament at Gateway Sports Complex concludes with the championship and 3rd/4th-place games at 2 pm Saturday.