Pump station in West Seattle nominated for landmark status

(King County Assessor photo)

For the first time in a while, the city Landmarks Preservation Board has a new West Seattle nomination to consider – that 90-year-old pump-station building at 3214 SW Spokane. We received the announcement this morning:

Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board will consider the nomination of the SW Spokane Street Pump Station at 3214 SW Spokane Street in Admiral on Wednesday, November 20 at 3:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in Seattle City Hall (600 4th Avenue, Floor L2) in the Boards & Commissions Room L2-80.

The public is invited to attend the meeting and make comments regarding the nomination. Written comments are also accepted and should be received by the Landmarks Preservation Board at the following mailing address by 3:00 p.m. on November 19:

Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods

PO Box 94649

Seattle, WA 98124-4649

A copy of the Landmark Nomination is available for public review at the West Seattle Branch Library, (2306 42nd Avenue SW) and the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods office in Seattle City Hall, 600 4th Avenue, 4th Floor (206-684-0228). The nomination is also posted on Seattle Department of Neighborhoods website under the heading of “Current Nominations.” (Editor’s note: Here’s a direct link, as well as below:

A landmark nomination provides a physical description of the building, object, or site, and information on its history, current and historic photos, site plans, maps, drawings, and more. To learn about the nomination and designation process, visit our webpage.